An unidentified Syrian died after he got stuck between a crane and an iron barrier in Amghara scrapyard while pressing iron.

The deceased was standing behind the crane (crane), and its driver was not aware of his presence. During its turn, he got stuck between the crane from behind and an iron barrier, which led to his death, reports Al-Rai daily.

Security men and forensic evidence moved to the scene of the accident, where the investigation ordered the body to be removed and referred to forensic medicine, after a case of wrongful death was registered and the crane operator was arrested.