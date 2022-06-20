In the midst of temperatures exceeded the 45 degrees Celsius an accident at noon on the Fourth Ring Road, today, opposite Rawdah increased the suffering of motorists because the accident disrupted the movement of vehicles in both directions.

According to a source, this happened when a four-wheel drive crashed into a tree and upon impact the tree fell blocking the road. The traffic police rushed to organize traffic in both directions and deal with the vehicle and its driver, as well as the tree, reports a local Arabic daily.