Three contractor workers sustained cold burns while loading propane gas at the loading dock at the Kuwait National Petroleum Company’s (KNPC) Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery.

In a statement, the KNPC mentioned that the injured workers were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. Two of them left the hospital after receiving first aid, and the third person is still undergoing treatment. The company mentioned that his condition was stable.

Following the procedure for such cases, the company will assemble a technical committee to determine the cause of the accident to prevent a reoccurrence.

Mina Al-Ahmadi is one of three refineries operated by the Kuwait National Petroleum Company.