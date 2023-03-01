The Abu Dhabi Police arrested a person who tried to smuggle 4.5 million Captagon pills hidden inside canned foodstuffs, before attempting to smuggle them to a sister country.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate in the Criminal Security Sector in Abu Dhabi Police, Brigadier General Taher Al-Dhaheri, revealed that the operation was successful after implementing a tight security plan to track the suspect’s movements, after receiving information from secret private sources to the Directorate about the intention of the accused to smuggle a large amount of Captagon pills into the UAE, in preparation for smuggling them to one of the sister countries, reports Al-Rai daily.

The agency explained that the anti-drug team monitored the moment the accused arrived at one of the state’s ports and imported a large amount of preserved green bean cans and after the cans were opened security authorities found pills inside the cans.

Al-Dhaheri added that the professionalism of the control elements resulted in the arrest of the accused person and his plan