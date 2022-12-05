Minister of Justice, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Minister of State for Integrity Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Majid denied the existence of a decision exempting imams and muezzins from performing 80 prayers per month, indicating that the total number of imams and muezzins in Kuwaiti mosques is 4,238, including 1,437 Kuwaitis and 2,801 non-Kuwaitis.

Al-Majed said, in response to a parliamentary question by MP Muhannad Al-Sayer, that the duties assigned to the muezzin in mosques other than the call to prayer and the establishment of prayer, were determined by the mosque charter (the document regulating the work of the imam, the muezzin and the preacher issued by Ministerial Resolution No. 200/2018), so the duties assigned to the muezzin are to raise the call to prayer and establish the prayer carrying out the duties of the imam and the preacher in his absence, supervising the Friday sermon by preparing the amplifiers and recording the sermon, organizing the mosque library, and ensuring the completion of the mosque facilities.

He added when a muezzin reaches an advanced age — 64 years — in addition to his suffering from some diseases that affect his good voice and performance, the administration decides to replace him with another muezzin.