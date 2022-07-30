The Ministry of Communications announced that the campaign to collect dues of the services it provides to third parties, since its inception, has resulted in the collection of about 46.397 million Kuwaiti dinars (about $150 million).

The spokesman of the ministry, Mishaal Al-Zaid, said in a press statement that the campaign, which was launched nearly a year ago, continues until its goals are achieved by collecting all the dues from companies, institutions and individuals, a local Arabic daily said.

Al-Zaid added that the dues that were collected were for “telephone, fiber, cable, band, path, fiber-optic Internet, area, 800 line, antenna, Leased Line and ISDN line,” according to KUNA.

He called on all beneficiaries to quickly pay the financial dues incurred by them in order to avoid cutting off the services provided or recovering the service that was cut off, stressing that in the event of non-payment, the Ministry will take all necessary legal measures to collect its financial dues.