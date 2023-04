Customs men at Shuwaikh port seized a large amount of tobacco, estimated at 3 million bags, hidden inside a container coming from Jebel Ali Port.

The customs men suspected, the container carrying “Clothes and Accessories”, and after referring the container to the warehouse for a thorough check inspectors found about 3 million bags, with an approximate weight of 7 tons, hidden behind cartons of clothes and accessories inside the container, reports Al-Rai daily.