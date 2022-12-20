Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the Arab Masters Tennis Tournament 2022 organized by the Kuwait Tennis Federation. This championship is being held at Sheikh Jaber Al Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah International Tennis Complex from 20 to 27 December.

Top ranked Arab players will take part in this year’s tournament. The matches will take place in the world-class open-air stadiums in the complex with a large spectator capacity. The matches will be broadcast on Kuwait TV, the official state channel, in addition to other TV and sports channels.

Commenting on ABK’s sponsorship of the Arab Masters Tennis Tournament, Ms. Laila Al Qatami, Chief Communications Officer at Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK), said: “We are very happy to sponsor the Arab Masters Tennis Tournament organized by the Kuwait Tennis Federation. Regional-level tournaments such as these featuring elite players from the Arab world provide inspiration to our local talents and serve to encourage our youth to pursue sports and fitness as part of a healthy lifestyle. Furthermore, events such as these bring together the community and put Kuwait firmly on the Arab tennis circuit.”

Ms. Al-Qatami added: “This initiative also reflects our keenness to meet our social responsibility commitments on furthering good health through sports, and raising awareness on the importance of sports at the individual, community, and international levels. We endeavour to build vibrant and connected communities and offer continuous support for activities that have the potential to elevate the calibre of sports in the country. We strongly believe that this is increasingly important and directly contributes to the betterment of public health. We look forward to being part of this memorable event and to seeing you at the event. ABK representatives will be available to answers your questions at our booth onsite.”

This is the latest in a series of similar health initiatives and sporting events sponsored by ABK, including the ABK football tournament, which is part of the Bank’s annual social program designed to engage with the youth by encouraging sports and a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

On the state level, ABK was proud to sponsor His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Football Cup, one of oldest and most prestigious football championships in the country. ABK was also the sponsor of the final match of the 29th edition of the Kuwait Crown Prince Football Cup between Kuwait SC and Al-Arabi SC, organized in collaboration with Kuwait Football Association at Sheikh Jaber Ahmad International Stadium.

The Bank is also closely involved with several local sporting entities, which includes the Future Champion Football Academy, overseen by a Kuwaiti team certified by the Kuwait and Asian Football Federation.

The Bank was also proud to focus on the overall health and wellbeing of the public by sponsoring the inaugural health run organized by Al Amiri Hospital.