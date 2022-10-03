Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait (ABK) and Emirates Skywards, the award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and flydubai, mark 20 years of strategic partnership this year. In celebration of this landmark occasion, ABK is launching a special television commercial (TVC) “Only good things last” demonstrating the strength and longevity of the partnership that continues to offer customers seamless travel experiences and rewards . The TVC showcases other good things that last while comparing them with the solid 20-year run of ABK & Emirates Skywards.

The ABK Emirates Visa Cards provide customers access to an expansive array of benefits that are specifically curated for premium customers and guarantee rewards, recognition and a regular stream of benefits, features and services. As ABK Emirates Infinite and Signature credit cardholders, customers are automatically enrolled in the award-winning loyalty program, Emirates Skywards, enabling customers to earn ‘Skyward Miles’ that can be redeemed for flight tickets, flight upgrades, hotel stays, and many more exlcusive rewards. In addition, ABK Emirates Visa cardholders also receive unlimited airport lounge access for the cardholder and one guest at over 550 airports worldwide with LoungeKey.

ABK and Emirates Skywards began the collaboration in 2002 with the launch of the first-of-its-kind co-branded credit card. There have been many milestones over the years, including the 10th Anniversary Special edition ‘Diamond’ card that was first issued in 2012. The partnership also launched the first ever ABK Emirates Visa prepaid card.

The success of the ABK Emirates Visa credit and prepaid cards signifies the Banks’ in-depth knowledge of the customers’ needs and the unparalleled service excellence it provides.

Ms. Johair Marafi, Acting General Manager of Retail Banking at ABK said: “The partnership between ABK and Emirates Skywards is a long and invaluable one, enhancing customers’ banking experience. We are honoured to celebrate 20 years with such a prestigious and dedicated partner. Our unwavering philosophy is ‘Reimagining a Simpler Bank’, and it is rewarding to know that we continue to forge purpose, value and principle-driven partnerships to deliver unmatched services to customers.”

“We believe our co-branded credit and prepaid cards enhance our customers’ travel experiences, acting as a gateway to a world of exclusive privileges making their journeys unique and memorable. It has been an exceptional journey for ABK and Emirates Skywards so far and we look forward to enhancing our partnership for years to come,” added Ms. Marafi.

In the last two decades, ABK’s partnership with Emirates Skywards has gone from strength to strength, winnig multiple awards and recognition for the co-branded cards. The high level of annual customer card spending is concrete proof that cardholders love and value it too.

For more information about ABK, please visit eahli.com or contact an ABK customer service agent via ‘Ahlan Ahli’ at 1899899.