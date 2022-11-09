The head of the Parliamentary Education Committee, MP Dr. Hamad Al-Matar, announced an agreement has been reached with the Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Hamad Al-Adwani, to open Abdullah Al-Salem Government University next September.

He told a local Arabic daily, during the meeting the committee also discussed the issue of accreditation of eight Turkish universities, including medical specialties, year next.

Al-Matar issued the statement after the committee meeting with Minister Al-Adwani, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Higher Education, Dr. Sabih Al-Mukhaizeem, senior officials of the ministry and the Acting Secretary General of Private Universities, saying “the third meeting of the Education Committee discussed ways to develop higher education institutions, and “we talked about ways to develop higher education in addition to the development of these institutions, missions, specializations and the needs of the labor market. “We also talked about a report prepared several years ago on the increase in scholarships allocations.”