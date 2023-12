The Criminal Court has issued a verdict to put behind bars tweeter Abdulaziz Dhuwaihi bin Rumaih for 3 years with a suspended sentence based on a complaint filed by the Turkish Ministry of Interior, against the backdrop of tweets in which he criticized the Turkish Minister of Interior after a Kuwaiti citizen was beaten in Turkey, reports Al-Rai daily.

