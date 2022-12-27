The Assistant Undersecretary for the Ports and Borders Security Sector, Major General Mansour Al-Awadi, confirmed today the readiness of the Abdali port to receive the fans of the (Gulf 25) championship, which will be held in Basra, Republic of Iraq, on the sixth of next January.

He said this in a statement issued by the General Department of Public Relations and Security Media at the Ministry of Interior after he paid a visit to the Abdali port, accompanied by the Director General of Customs, Suleiman Al-Fahd, to inspect the port’s readiness to receive Kuwaiti and Gulf visitors to Iraq to attend the events (Gulf 25), reports a local Arabic daily.

Major General Al-Awadhi called on everyone wishing to leave through the Abdali port to adhere to the instructions, the most important of which is obtaining a customs entry permit from the specialized company (for saloon cars and buses), explaining that Gulf cars get an exception for a period of 30 days, “a temporary customs entry permit.”

He pointed out the need to bring the documents and papers required when leaving the country, the most important of which is a passport for Kuwaitis valid for a period of not less than 6 months, a passport for residents, a civil card, and a passport for Gulf nationals coming to the State of Kuwait and wishing to leave for Iraq, stressing that exit will not be allowed except for those who have complete the documents.

Major General Al-Awadi praised the coordination and cooperation between the General Administration of Customs and all agencies operating in the land, sea and air ports, in order to overcome the difficulties and obstacles that may face security and customs work.