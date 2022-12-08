ABCK-AmCham Kuwait held its 20th Annual Golf Tournament on November 11th at Sahara Kuwait Golf Resort. This Annual Golf Tournament event was sponsored by Gold Sponsor- Gas and Oil Field Services Company (GOFSCO), Silver Sponsor- Saudi Arabian Chevron, and the event’s Exclusive Travel Partner KLM.

The Event began with opening remarks by AmCham Kuwait’s Charman Pete Swift, who expressed gratitude to AmCham Kuwait members for their consistent support over the years and thanked all the golfers for coming out to spend the day. Swift also welcomed the new golfers and encouraged them to make it a day filled with fun and friendly competition.

As the golf tournament was over, AmCham Kuwait held its Golf Tournament Awards Ceremony and lunch, which Swift opened by thanking the golfers, the hosts, and the sponsors for making the event a success. Swift started off the awards ceremony by recognizing the event’s Exclusive Travel Partner for this event, KLM.

Next, Swift recognized the event’s sponsors and AmCham Kuwait’s Champions- starting with the event’s Gold Sponsor- Gas and Oil Field Services Company (GOFSCO), represented by Mr. Partha Chaudhury, Vice President of Commercial and Contracts.

Swift then recognized the event’s Silver Sponsor- Saudi Arabian Chevron, as he highlighted that Saudi Arabian Chevron also sponsored the Thanksgiving dinner and stated that AmCham Kuwait was truly grateful for their support. Saudi Arabia Chevron was represented by Mr. Jody Mangus, Assistant to the President.

For the next recognitions, swift recognized the winners of the category awards, starting with the Longest Drive- won by Dave Peterson, and Closest to the Pin- won by Johan du Toit. Consequently, the tournament-winning teams were announced- The third place was earned by the team of Douglas Brannon, Shawn Troyer, and Tom Easley. The second place was earned by the team of Sean Connors, Les Moskaliuk, Dan Leritz, and Philip Kotsis. The first place of the Annual Golf Tournament was earned by the team of H.E. Ugyen Wangchuk, Dave Peterson, Nadeem Shafi, and Andy Barr.

To finalize the event, the AmCham Kuwait team held a raffle. The first raffle gifts included One night stay for 2 people at Grand Hyatt Hotel, the second gift had been given by the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Farwaniya as a voucher for their BBQ night for Two people. The third raffle prize was provided by Metro Clinic with a comprehensive check-up package, and the fourth raffle prize was provided by Sahara golf course with lessons for one lucky team.

The highlight of the event was the raffle prize of Two Economic class tickets to Amsterdam, provided by the Exclusive Travel Partner – KLM.

A photo session with the winners, the raffle gift sponsor representatives, and AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman concluded the event, as Swift thanked AmCham Kuwait’s team and the volunteers for organizing the event.