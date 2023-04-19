The ABCK-AmCham Kuwait held their Annual Ramadan Iftar at the Four Seasons Hotel, sponsored by the Kuwait Resources House (KRH) as the Platinum Sponsor, Raytheon Technologies as the Gold Sponsor, Boeing as a supporting sponsor, and KLM as the event’s Exclusive Airline Partner.

The annual event started with opening remarks by ABCK-AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman- Pete Swift, who welcomed participants as he gave a special welcome to Mr. James Holtsnider, Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, the British Embassy, the French Embassy, U.S. military servicemembers and guests of honor from KACCH & BACCH, represented by Dr. Tala Al Dabbous, Director of Clinical Services. The event brought together prominent business leaders and members of the Kuwaiti community to celebrate the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“As a chamber of commerce, we believe it’s important to bring our members together to celebrate the diversity of the Kuwaiti community. This event is just one way we show our commitment to promoting cultural understanding and building relationships among businesses in the region; with a theme of “Celebrating Diversity” said Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait. the event featured a variety of traditional Middle Eastern dishes as well as live entertainment.

Attendees had the opportunity to network with other professionals while enjoying the beautiful setting of the Four Seasons Hotel.

The AmCham Kuwait team held a raffle for participants to finalize the evening. The Raffle prizes include vouchers for the Cheesecake Factory, P.F Chang’s, and Babel – provided by Alshaya, vouchers for goodies at Al Rifai Arabia stores, invitations for dinner and lunch at the Crowne Plaza’s Shabestan restaurant, goodie baskets showcasing different food brands by Towell Holding Group’s Al Bustan Khaleeji, Fresh Fruit Baskets from Del Monte, and the highlight of the evening: Airline tickets to the U.S. and Europe provided by KLM- AirFrance.

The annual Iftar event is just one of the many activities organized by AMCHAM Kuwait throughout the year. The organization is dedicated to promoting bilateral trade and investment between the United States and Kuwait and supporting the interests of American companies operating in the country.