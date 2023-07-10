ABCK-AmCham Kuwait hosted its annual 4th of July celebration, in honor of the United States’ Independence Day. The first part of the celebration took place on June 23rd at Hilton Kuwait Resort and offered an evening of patriotic festivities, entertainment, and networking opportunities, bringing together the American servicemembers and the local community.

The event kicked off with opening remarks by officials from the American Chamber and the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, in which they spoke about the meaning of freedom as well as the meaning of Independence Day. The servicemembers were welcomed and thanked for their sacrifice and valor, as AmCham Kuwait hosts this event on an annual basis in order to honor those who serve in the U.S. Military.

The event featured an array of activities and attractions designed to celebrate the spirit of the 4th of July celebrations, and it was commemorated with a cake-cutting ceremony which was done by Pete Swift, Chairman of AmCham Kuwait, James Holtsnider, Charge d’Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait, and Col. Rolandis J. Crawl, Defense Attaché of the U.S. Embassy and the Overseas Military Cooperation in Kuwait.

Attendees also enjoyed live music, and various traditional American food and beverages, and took part in different games such as mini golf, beach volleyball, soccer, and other team-building activities throughout the day.

AmCham Kuwait’s Chairman, Pete Swift, and Executive Director, Paola de la Roche, recognized the sponsors: the Platinum Sponsor and Champions, KGL and The Bridge Company; Gold Sponsors: American International University and Lockheed Martin (Champion), and the Silver Sponsor: Mike Da Jeweler.

The AmCham Kuwait team held a raffle for participants to finalize the evening. The 1st gift was a Metro medical care exclusive package. The second prize included safety kit gift bags from Safety & Fire Experts. The 3rd prize was gift bags with essential oils and beauty kits from Be Organic Kuwait. The 4th prize included an array of fresh-fruit baskets from the Sultan. The 5th prize included vouchers from Tory Burch redeemable in-store or online after. The 6th prize included special vouchers from Michael Kors; both prizes were provided to the Chamber by Habchi & Chalhoub Group. The last prizes were provided by the Hilton Kuwait Resort, including invitations to their paddle court, invitations for their beach and pool, and invitations to Family Friday Brunch.

This special occasion aimed to express deep gratitude for the sacrifices made by the service members to protect and defend the values and freedoms cherished by all Americans.