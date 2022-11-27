Aam Aadmi Foundation Day and Constitution Day of India were celebrated under the patronage of Aam Aadmi Pravasi Cultural Association -AAPCA Kuwait.

Convener Vijayan Innazia presided over the function held at Abbasia Poppins Auditorium. During which, Anil Anad gave the keynote address followed by an introductory speech by Saju Stephen and a welcome speech by Mubarack Kambrath.

The new members of the organization were welcomed by Prakash Chittezhath, Lins Thomas, Sabib Moiteen and Binu Elias.

Later on, General Secretary Eldo Abraham presented the annual report.

The event’s highlight was the display of a ‘Musical event” that was staged under the leadership of Benny Joseph.

Treasurer Shibu John then concluded the event by presenting the vote of thanks.