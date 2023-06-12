At least 10 people were killed and 25 injured after a chartered bus carrying wedding guests slid off a cliff at a road bend in Hunter, New South Wales, Australian police said today.

The accident occurred near the town of Greta, about 180 km northwest of Sydney, in an area famous for its vineyards and wedding venues, reports Al-Rai daily quoting Reuters.

Tracy Chapman, Acting Assistant Commissioner of NSW Police, said: “As far as I understand they were at a wedding together and were probably traveling together to their place of residence.”

She added that the accident at this stage appears to be a single vehicle crash, while the police are trying to identify all the passengers. Police said some people may be trapped under the bus, which is lying on its side.

Police arrested the bus driver, a 58-year-old man, who is expected to be charged in connection with the accident. He was taken to the hospital for mandatory check-ups.

Thick fog covered the area when the accident occurred, but Chapman said the cause of the accident has yet to be determined.