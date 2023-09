The Criminal Court ruled to imprison a Kuwaiti tweeter who fled to London for three years with hard labor on a state security charge of insulting state symbols via social media sites.

The Public Prosecution charged the accused with publicly challenging the rights and authority of HH the Amir by writing and publishing statements on his Twitter account and intentionally misusing a means of communication (a mobile phone) in order to spread untrue news, reports Al-Rai daily.