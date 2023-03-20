From the Resignation of the Sabah Al-Khaled government till its annulment
May 10, 2022: Accepting the resignation of the Sabah Al-Khalid government
June 22, 2022: Speech of the Crown Prince on behalf of the Emir
July 24, 2022: Appointing His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad as Prime Minister
August 1, 2022: Formation of the new government
August 2, 2022: Decree dissolving the National Assembly
August 18, 2022: Issuance of the Civil ID Law Decree
August 28, 2022: Issuance of the decree calling for elections
September 29, 2022: Holding elections
October 5, 2022: Formation of the second government of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad
October 18, 2022: Inaugural Session of Majlis 2022
January 26, 2022: Acceptance of the government’s resignation
March 5, 2023: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad assigned to form the government
March 19, 2023: Issuance of the Constitutional Court ruling annulling the 2022 Council