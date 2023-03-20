From the Resignation of the Sabah Al-Khaled government till its annulment

May 10, 2022: Accepting the resignation of the Sabah Al-Khalid government

June 22, 2022: Speech of the Crown Prince on behalf of the Emir

July 24, 2022: Appointing His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad as Prime Minister

August 1, 2022: Formation of the new government

August 2, 2022: Decree dissolving the National Assembly

August 18, 2022: Issuance of the Civil ID Law Decree

August 28, 2022: Issuance of the decree calling for elections

September 29, 2022: Holding elections

October 5, 2022: Formation of the second government of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad

October 18, 2022: Inaugural Session of Majlis 2022

January 26, 2022: Acceptance of the government’s resignation

March 5, 2023: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad assigned to form the government

March 19, 2023: Issuance of the Constitutional Court ruling annulling the 2022 Council