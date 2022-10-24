The Ministry of Education condemned the unfortunate incident that occurred this afternoon at Haritha Bin Saraqa Primary School for Boys, stressing that it will take all necessary legal measures and cooperate fully with the Ministry of Interior in this regard.

The Ministry of Education explained that a dispute between two teachers in the school developed into fistfights then one of them stabbed his colleague following which the school administration called the emergency medical service and took the injured to a hospital, reports a local Arabic daily.

The Ministry of Education expressed its dissatisfaction with such individual actions especially since teachers are involved who are supposed to be a role model for his students.