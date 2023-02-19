The Embassy of Canada in Kuwait welcomed a group of eight companies as part of the Taste of Canada mission to Kuwait on February 15. The objective of the mission was to introduce high-quality Canadian beef for the first time to Kuwait, as well as a range of premium seafood from some of the best suppliers in addition to Canadian ingredients, spices and high-quality Canadian organic products.

The Embassy of Canada partnered with Prime Cuts and the Waldorf Astoria Hotel during an open day that saw a display of premium products at the Prime Cuts — Arabella location which included a group of the most skilled executive chefs, food manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors from the leading companies in Kuwait.

The day ended with an exclusive dinner featuring a special Canadian-inspired menu at Ava Restaurant at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel. Invitees included CEOs, industry leaders, restauranteurs chefs, culinary experts as well as prominent food bloggers and influencers.

Canada’s ambassador to Kuwait, Alia Mawani, said the “Taste of Canada” was an important platform for promoting Canadian food and agricultural products.

“It is a matter of pride to celebrate the introduction of Canadian beef in Kuwait for the first time, and I am delighted to see some of the largest Canadian suppliers here in Kuwait. Canada provides a variety of healthy products to satisfy the most sophisticated palates around the world,” the ambassador said.

Abdullah Al Muzaini, CEO of Prime Cuts, said, “Prime Cuts is honored to partner with the Embassy of Canada in celebrating the special and first-of-its-kind ‘Taste of Canada’ event, which reflects the strong bilateral relations between Kuwait and Canada. We are excited to introduce new Canadian products to Kuwait.

“We are proud to host the ‘Taste of Canada’ event this year, in cooperation between the Embassy of Canada and the Waldorf Astoria Kuwait, which takes us on a tasting tour of the finest Canadian ingredients prepared by our international chefs,” said Kemal Sertekirmezi, General Manager of Waldorf Astoria Kuwait.

Charlotte Campbell, Executive Director and Sales Director of Lobster Fishers in Prince Edward Island, said she is very happy to be in Kuwait to explore opportunities for cooperation in the Kuwaiti market, explaining that Kuwait and the Gulf countries are of utmost importance to their company.

She appreciated the role of the embassy and the cooperation of its staff in organizing such a meeting pointing to the quality of Canadian products, which have international fame.

The trade mission included participants from the following Canadian companies: Spice Aver-Can-Mar, Floating Leaf Fine Foods, Gedney Fish, Lobster PEI, Made Good, Moncton Fish Market and Prairie Halal Foods.

The Taste of Canada expedition was sponsored by the Embassy of Canada in Kuwait, Agricultural & Agrifood Canada, Canada Beef, and the Ontario Department of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.