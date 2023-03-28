Prince Harry made a sudden appearance this morning at the High Court in London, where a hearing is being held in cases against the publisher of the Daily Mail newspaper.

The footage shown by “Sky News” showed the prince getting out of a minibus and entering the building where the newspaper’s publisher is trying during hearings scheduled to last four days to drop lawsuits filed against it by the youngest son of King Charles, singer Elton John and actress Liz Hurley, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sudden appearance in London of Harry, who now only visits the United Kingdom on exceptional occasions, comes more than a month before the coronation of his father, the king, on May 6.