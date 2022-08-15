A new study shows that a healthy diet may help adults with depression improve their psychological state. Among the dietary guidelines are to increase the intake of vegetables to 5 servings per day, fruits to 2 or 3 servings, whole grains to 3 servings, lean protein to 3 servings per day, unsweetened dairy products to 3 servings and fish to 3 servings per day/week.

The program also recommends daily consumption of three tablespoons of nuts and seeds, two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon of turmeric and cinnamon, a local Arabic daily reported quoting Time News.

Participants were advised to reduce carbohydrates, sugars, fatty or processed meats, and soft drinks. The study indicated that after 3 weeks, mean depression scores fell to normal in the diet change group, while it remained high or severe in the habitual diet group.

Researchers reported in the journal PLOS ONE that those who continued to eat healthy foods for 3 months continued to feel better.

“This method is more cost-effective than other treatments, and it’s one that people can control,” said Heather Frances, who led the study and is from Macquarie University in Sydney.