A small plane plunged into high-voltage power lines about 30 miles north of Washington, D.C., Sunday, causing a massive power outage as rescue services worked into the night to rescue people on board the plane still tangled up in the wires.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said the plane crashed around 5:30 pm local time (2230 GMT) in foggy and wet weather in the village of Montgomery, reports a local Arabic daily quoting Reuters.

The plane’s fall on wires knocked out power for between 85,000 and 90,000 people, according to the Washington-area utility Pipco.

Roads were closed and many traffic lights in the area were without electricity.

Fire officials initially said two people were alive but trapped inside the plane, although the fire chief later refused to confirm the number of passengers.