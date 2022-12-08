Robotic surgery succeeded in saving the life of a 61-year-old man, after removing a cancerous tumor from his throat, in the first operation of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Surgeons at the Royal Gloucestershire Infirmary used a new generation of robots called Versius to perform an esophagectomy to remove a 2.3-inch-diameter tumor from a patient named Martin Nugent, reports a local Arabic daily.

The robotic procedure was a form of minimally invasive surgery that creates smaller incisions, reducing complications and pain.

“The team at the hospital saved my life, and I will be forever grateful to them for doing so,” Nugent said.