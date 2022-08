Personnel from the General Administration of Security Media said that the narcotics department of the Ministry of Interior has taken into custody an unidentified resident who attempted to bring into the country 100 kilos of hashish via the sea.

A reliable source told a local Arabic daily, the street value of the contraband is approximately a quarter of a million Kuwaiti dinars.

The suspect and the seized items were transferred to the competent authority to take legal measures against him.