A report issued by the Central Administration of Statistics, shows about a quarter of the total expatriate workers in Kuwait is domestic workers.

A local Arabic daily quoting the report said the statistics for second quarter of 2022 is about 655,000 workers (compared to 639 thousand at the end of the second quarter of 2021), distributed almost equally among the male and female workers – male about 315,000 and female workers numbering about 339,000.

Male employees from India lead the others with about 213,000 (210,000 at the end of the second quarter 2021), while the Philippines takes the lead for female employees with about 161,000 (137,000 at the end of the second quarter 2021), and India leads the numbers of domestic workers of both sexes by 46.2 in percent of the total domestic workers, followed by the Philippines with 24.7% of the total.

The statistics showed in general, four nationalities — India, the Philippines, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka account for about 95.1 percent of the total number of domestic workers out of 10 nationalities, while the other six nationalities make up for only about 2.1 percent and the lowest 0.2 percent.

Among the ten domestic workers exporting countries, 3 African countries are led by Ethiopia with a share of 1.5 percent of the total labor force, then Benin with 0.4 percent, and Sudan with 0.2 percent.