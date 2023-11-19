The Ministry of Health is in the process of receiving a headquarters in the Hawalli region to be used as a new center for the benefit of expatriate workers to complete their medical formalities before taking up work in Kuwait.

The Al-Rai daily said, the center is expected to go into operation as soon as it is equipped with all necessities.

The sources explained that the Ministry is coordinating with the concerned authorities to approve the use of other new headquarters, with the aim of finding a radical solution to prevent a recurrence of the overcrowding crisis that these centers have witnessed over the past years.

The sources pointed out that “the Ministry is currently studying more regulatory procedures for these centers, including increasing the number of working hours, working in a two-shift system, or moving towards approving some procedures for service seekers and dividing them into specific segments or categories, in a way that ensures facilitating receiving the service.”