The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, said there have been no new developments in the area of exempting Kuwaitis from the ‘Schengen’ visa requirements and called on the citizens wishing to travel to the Schengen areas to submit their visa applications early to avoid problems of delay in getting the visa.

Al-Otaibi said this on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan Embassy’s celebration of its national day: “We issued a statement to Kuwaitis wishing to travel that it is preferable to submit applications early, and on the other hand, we do not want to see Kuwaitis standing in queue to obtain a visa or someone dealing with them in an inappropriate manner. All these things are unacceptable to us, and if there are observations, we are always in constant contact with the concerned embassies, reports Al-Qabas daily.