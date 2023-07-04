In its annual bulletin of education statistics 2021-2022, the Central Administration of Statistics revealed that there are 585 private schools in Kuwait, 426 of which teach the foreign system, and include 255,140 students, with about 74,893 Kuwaiti students and 180,247 non-Kuwaiti students, while there are only 159 Arab schools, with about 94,150 students and 74,743 of them non-Kuwaiti students.

The bulletin showed that there are 448 mixed schools in the foreign system and 38 others in the Arab system, while schools for people with special needs do not exceed 10 in the two systems.

The bulletin shows that the schools with the foreign system are distributed over the educational stages, with: 109 kindergartens, 112 primary schools, 109 intermediate schools, 90 secondary schools and 6 schools for people with special needs, while in the Arab system there are 15 kindergartens, 44 primary schools, 50 intermediate schools and 46 secondary schools. And 4 schools for people with special needs.

The bulletin, which attributed its information to the Ministry of Education, moved to the government sector, noting that there are about 853 schools in the public education sector distributed over all educational regions.

She mentioned that the number of students enrolled in these schools is 425,501 male and female students, of whom 65,565 are non-Kuwaiti, while the number of teachers in these schools is 73,335 male and female, of whom 23,251 are non-Kuwaitis.

In addition, the bulletin counted the number of students enrolled in general education schools from citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council in the year 2021-2022, and the number reached 16,259, distributed over the three educational stages — 6,863 students in primary schools, 5,380 in intermediate schools, and 4,016 in secondary schools.

It indicated that Saudi students constitute the majority among their counterparts with 15,405 students, followed by Bahrainis with 411, then Omanis with 348, Qataris with 51, and the last among them are UAE students with only 44 male and female students.

The bulletin mentioned that there are 11 religious institutes in Kuwait distributed over 3 governorates, namely: Al-Ahmadi, Hawalli and Al-Farwaniya, and they include 2188 Kuwaiti students and 1042 non-Kuwaiti students, while their teaching staff is about 746 male and female teachers.

The bulletin also indicated that there are 151 centers for literacy and adult education, which include about 28,225 male and female students, while it touched on special education schools, which amount to 16, which include about 895 Kuwaitis and 426 non-Kuwaitis, and their educational staff is 1,380 teachers.