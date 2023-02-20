The Standing Committee for the celebration of the National holidays and events stated that the country’s celebrations of the 62nd National Day and the 32nd Liberation Day this February will witness rich and varied activities in cooperation with various state ministries and institutions along with the private sector. The committee said in a statement to KUNA that the forefront of all activities will be a firework display at the space between the Green Island and Kuwait Towers on the Arabian Gulf Street.

The committee added that the fireworks show will be accompanied by a number of other activities using the latest technology, including laser, sound and light shows through the water screens that will decorate the Kuwait Towers.

The committee also stated that the celebrations will include an air show and another for drones, in addition to display of military equipment as well as performances by the musical bands of the Ministry of Interior, the Kuwaiti Army and the National Guard. There will also be a firefighting exhibition and a marine boat show, in addition to Kuwaiti and Gulf folklore bands presenting their authentic folklore performances throughout the days of the celebrations.

The committee further explained that the activities will be held at the Youm al-Bahhar Heritage Village, the Green Island, the Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, the Winter Wonderland and several other locations. Details of all events, activities, and programs can be found through the national celebrations calendar on the Ministry of Information website.

Lastly the committee also stated that these efforts are an expression of joy and celebration for the people of Kuwait on the national occasion under the banner of our dear homeland and the wise leadership of His Highness the Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad.