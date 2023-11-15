Kuwait witnesses on Wednesday rain and is expected to continue throughout the country until Thursday midnight. Director of the meteorology department, Abdulaziz Al-Qarawi said to KUNA that the rain will gradually develop to be accompanied by thunders with downpours in some area, and may be accompanied by hailstones.

He added that wind is expected which will cause dust, rising sea waves and a decrease in horizontal visibility, adding that rain will gradually decrease at dawn Friday, and may return on Sunday.

He stressed the necessity of following the weather forecast through the official website and application (Kuwait Met) in case of emergency.

Source: KUNA