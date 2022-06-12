Yousef Kazem, the spokesman for the unified government electronic platform Sahel announced the Environment Public Authority will now provide electronic services through the platform to individuals including permits to amateurs to fish inside Kuwait Bay.

Kazem said this service allows hobbyists in marine fishing whose boats are registered to book an appointment for fishing inside Kuwait Bay, which requires fishermen and sea enthusiasts to obtain a permit so that they are not legally held accountable, reports a local Arabic daily.

He called on fishing enthusiasts who own boats to take advantage of this electronic service offered by the Environment Public Authority.