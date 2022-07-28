Local Mexican authorities confirmed that at least nine people were killed, Wednesday, in a collision between a number of cars in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.

According to the initial report of state security officials, the accident occurred around 6:35 am local time on the Acapulco-Zihuatanejo highway in the Costa Grande district of Guerrero.

Officials said the driver of a private car wanted to overtake a cargo truck but hit the rear of it, causing him to lose control and head to the other side of the highway, where he collided head-on with another vehicle.

Three people were seriously injured in the accident and were taken to a regional hospital in the town of Atoyac de Alvarez.

Rescue workers at the scene included state police and members of the National Guard and the highway were closed for more than an hour.