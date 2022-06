The Council of Ministers decided to suspend work in all ministries, government agencies, public bodies and institutions, from Sunday, July 10, until Thursday, July 14, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.

The official account of the Government Communications Center on the social networking site (Twitter) stated today, Monday, that official working hours will resume on Sunday, July 17.

Today, the Cabinet met under the chairmanship of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled.