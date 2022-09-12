Director of the Air Customs Department Mutlaq Al-Enezi said 8 kilograms of hashish and a kilo and a half kilo of cocaine were seized by air customs men.

A local Arabic daily has learned, the contraband was neatly packed inside jackets and personal belongings coming from a European country.

For his part, Director General of the General Administration of Customs Suleiman Al-Fahd said that the seizure comes in implementation of the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and Minister of Commerce Fahd Al-Shariaan, in joint cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the General Administration of Customs.