Director of the Air Customs Department Mutlaq Al-Enezi said 8 kilograms of hashish and a kilo and a half kilo of cocaine were seized by air customs men.

A local Arabic daily has learned, the contraband was neatly packed inside jackets and personal belongings coming from a European country.

For his part, Director General of the General Administration of Customs Suleiman Al-Fahd said that the seizure comes in implementation of the instructions of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled and Minister of Commerce Fahd Al-Shariaan, in joint cooperation between the Ministry of Interior and the General Administration of Customs.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR