Statistics revealed 8,594 Kuwaitis signed marriage contracts since the beginning of the year. The marriage rate between male and female citizens constituted 85.5 percent of them, with 7,332 contracts.

The number Kuwaiti men marrying Saudi women was 471, according to statistics issued for the period from January 1 to November 13, 2022, while Kuwaiti men marrying 113 Iraqi women, 63 Syrian women, 43 Egyptian women, 33 Lebanese women, 18 Yemeni women, 16 Bahraini women, and 8 Omani women and 3 Somali women, 2 from Qatar, and one marriage to an Emirati woman, reports a local Arabic daily.