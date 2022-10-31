The Kuwait Municipality announced 84 stalls will be distributed for the seasonal commodities market in Al-Rai via a public lottery.

A local Arabic daily said 585 people had applied to participate in the lottery for the available 84 but the 13 applicants failed to meet the conditions and were subsequently disqualified.

The process will be carried out under the supervision of the Audit Department and the Follow-up of Municipal Services and members of the Markets Committee, with the participation of the Ministry of Interior.