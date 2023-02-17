The Public Authority for Civil Information changed its procedures for determining the percentage of profits from the service of delivering civil ID card applications, of which the number of stacks is estimated at about 80 thousand cards, leaving the option of determining it to the bidders who compete to win the contract that extends for three years, subject to renewal, reported Al Qabas daily. PACI will close the submission of bids for the card delivery auction on 23 February.

In addition, PACI’s specifications brochure, revealed that the company that will win the award will be the one to submit the highest bid with a cut-off value of the delivery service fees, which is specified at KD 2 in favor of PACI, and the first contract determines the percentage of the commission at 650 fils for each card.