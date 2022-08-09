The supervisory teams of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition were able to seize a huge quantity of shrimps, unfit for human consumption, before it was offered for sale in the local market.

According to a tweet posted by the authority on its official account on Twitter, Monday, the Inspection Department of the Capital Governorate, which is affiliated to the PAAAFR said during routine control procedures, inspectors confiscated about 800 kg of shrimps allegedly came from Pakistan, reports a local Arabic daily..

The shrimps were seized at the fish market in the Sharq region.