A recent statistic revealed that more than 8,000 new cases were received by the Public Prosecution Office in the first quarter of this year.

The statistics issued by the Ministry of Justice, and a copy of which obtained by Al-Qabas, indicated that the cases received by the Public Prosecution from January 1 to March 30, 2023, it varied between 2,615 criminal cases, and 1,175 “trade misdemeanors,” while the number of check misdemeanors reached 641.

The statistics showed that the number of juvenile misdemeanor cases amounted to 326 cases, and the number of drug addiction cases reached 397 cases, compared to 4 press misdemeanor cases, while information technology cases amounted to 1035 cases, and environmental 1873 cases.