Firefighters managed to rescue eight people who were trapped inside a house in the Jaber Al-Ali area on Tuesday, after a fire broke out on the first floor, an Arab daily reported.

The source told the local daily that the central operations received a report on Tuesday morning stating that a fire had broken out in a house with people trapped inside. The firefighting teams were immediately directed from the Al-Qurain and Hazardous Materials Centers and upon arrival, were able to recover eight victims and hand them over to the medical emergency, while another team extinguished the fire. Zero injuries had been reported from the incident.