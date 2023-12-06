The General Administration of the Coast Guard, under the Ministry of Interior, has apprehended eight individuals who were involved in an attempted smuggling of approximately 100 kilograms of the drug “Shabu”, reported Al-Jarida Daily

Estimated to be worth two million Kuwaiti dinars in the market, these perpetrators aimed to bring the illicit substance into the country via sea routes. The Ministry of Interior received crucial information regarding a ship that was en route to Kuwait, carrying a significant quantity of narcotics.

Acting swiftly, a task force was swiftly assembled, comprising experts from the Formation Department and the Maritime Security Department. Intensifying their investigation, the team determined the precise location of the vessel. Following the acquisition of necessary legal permissions, the ship was apprehended within Kuwait’s territorial waters.