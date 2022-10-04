With the end of the summer season, the General Directorate of Civil Aviation is preparing to take a number of proactive measures to deal with this year’s winter season, in coordination with the authorities operating at Kuwait International Airport.

The Deputy Director General for Kuwait International Airport Affairs, Saleh Al-Fadaghi, told a local Arabic daily, arrangements are underway to hold a meeting with the relevant authorities during the next two weeks to review field plans for the smooth running in the winter season.

Al-Fadaghi stated that the travel movement, after the cancellation of its restrictions due to “Corona”, witnessed a steady growth in flights, passengers and destinations, and the total number of travelers from January to September of this year reached about 8.224 million passengers on 68,621 flights, including 3.882 million arrivals and 4.341 million departures.

Al-Fadaghi, confirmed that the winter season, which will start at the beginning of next November, will witness the opening of new direct flights, most notably in Saudi Arabia such as Qassim and Taif, in addition to flights to Moscow, Ankara, Izmir, Maldives and Khartoum, where IATA is keen to study and approve new destinations after airlines submit their requests and proposed travel schedules, in coordination with ground service providers and the airport sector.

As for the new contracts, Al-Fadaghi revealed that the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation is currently equipped for several contracts, including the preparation for the contract of the ground service provider, which will serve all airport buildings, explaining that the bid brochure stipulated that the service provider be compatible with international conditions related to security and safety, increase state revenues and raise the level of services. It is expected that the bid will be launched soon after obtaining the final approvals from the regulatory authorities.