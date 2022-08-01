The Civil Service Bureau says 78 million dinars will be paid during fiscal 2021-2022 to pay end-of-service benefits for expatriate teachers of the Ministry of Education.

An educational source told a local Arabic daily that “the approved budget is an estimate according to the number of expected resignations, and the lists of those covered by compulsory retirement and annual replacement, saying it is subject to increase if necessary.”

The source explained that the Civil Service Commission has not yet determined the number of suspended jobs in the Ministry of Education for the new fiscal year, but it is unlikely that they will include educational jobs, as the ratio of Kuwaiti teachers to expatriates currently ranges from 72.5% compared to 27.5%, (63955 male and female teachers are citizens and 24,393 non-citizens).