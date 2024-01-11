For the third consecutive day, the tripartite committee consisting of the Ministries of Interior and Trade, along with the Public Authority for Manpower, carried out campaigns against domestic worker recruitment offices. As a result, 24 offices have been suspended for violating the domestic worker law, Ministry of Commerce regulations on labor recruitment prices, and the requirement to use K-Net devices for fee collection operations, reported Al-Jarida Daily.

In total, 78 offices, comprising approximately 17% of all registered offices (470 in total), have been suspended over the course of the three-day operation. According to a joint press statement from the committee, the inspections on the third day specifically targeted domestic worker recruitment offices in the Farwaniya and Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh areas.

Fifteen contract violations were recorded, with nine offices being seized for failure to utilize K-Net devices, contravening the Ministry of Commerce’s circulars. The committee emphasized that appropriate legal measures will be taken against these violators. The committee urged labor recruitment office owners to adhere to the law, relevant ministerial decisions, and circulars to avoid legal consequences.

Inspection rounds will continue daily to identify and address violators. In another development, Acting Director of the Public Authority for Manpower, Marzouq Al-Otaibi, met with the Ambassador of Bangladesh, Major General MD Ashiquzzaman, along with his accompanying delegation. During the meeting, Al-Otaibi highlighted the strong and historically distinguished relations between the two countries, expressing his commitment to strengthening and enhancing these relations further.

The discussion focused on cooperation mechanisms between both sides regarding the recruitment and employment of Bangladeshi workers in Kuwait. Al-Otaibi explained how the labor market attracts workers based on the specific skills that meet its needs. He stressed that the authority is continuously striving to develop the process of recruiting skilled workers in a manner that serves the country’s development, economic interests, and benefits the workers and their home countries.

Al-Otaibi emphasized the primary role of the Public Authority for Manpower in providing legal protection and ensuring an appropriate work environment that safeguards the rights of all workers, including those from Bangladesh, across various sectors. Both parties expressed their keenness for joint cooperation with regards to Bangladeshi workers.

During the meeting, issues related to Bangladeshi workers were discussed, and efforts were made to identify and resolve any problems they may be facing. Ambassador Ashiq Al-Zaman expressed his appreciation to Kuwait and the Public Authority for Manpower for their efforts to address the issues and challenges faced by Bangladeshi workers, affirming his commitment to developing bilateral relations in a mutually beneficial manner.