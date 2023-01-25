The First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Acting Minister of Defense Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled issued directives and instructions to enroll 759 retired employees of the Ministry of Interior and those with previous services in the military authorities in the re-service course on 29 January, Sunday, after they fulfilled necessary enrollment requirements and procedures.

According to Al Rai, the ministry stated that the decision is based on Al-Khaled’s directives to strengthen the police force with practical experience from previous services in the ministry and military authorities. He added that it also aims to give opportunity to those who wish to return the honor of service to those who have retired or whose service has ended, and in order to enhance their sense of national belonging. Al-Khaled said that it will fill vacancies, as well as support and assist ministry employees to continue their career in service of the nation.