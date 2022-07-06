Statistics issued by the Communications and Information Technology Regulatory Authority revealed that the authority received 932 complaints during the first half of 2022 — 482 during the first quarter and about 450 during the second quarter.

The statistics added 758 complaints were resolved, with a rate of 77% of the total complaints submitted, while there are 56 complaints awaiting the service provider’s statement, while the authority is currently working on 19 complaints to resolve them, pointing out that 78 complaints have been canceled, and there are still 16 complaints waiting for the data to be completed, and 5 complaints are being investigated, reports a local Arabic daily.