Two people have referred to the competent authorities, after they were arrested with 750 bottles of homemade alcohol at two different locations in the Wafra area.

The General Department of Security Relations and Media at the Ministry of Interior announced in a statement that the Public Security Sector, represented by the Ahmadi Security Directorate (Al-Wafra Police Station), managed to seize two persons, the first in possession of 600 bottles of locally manufactured booze, and the second in possession of 150 bottles, reports Al-Rai daily.

The security sources pointed out that the accused and the seized materials were referred to the competent authorities to take the necessary action against them.