The Director General of the General Traffic Department, Major General Youssef Al-Khadda, disclosed 4,237,454 citations were issued 2022 and that the violators of traffic laws paid 73,576,375 dinars in fines.

Speaking on the sidelines of the launch of the Unified Gulf Traffic Week under the slogan ‘Your Life is a Trust’, Al-Khadda pointed out that the deaths as a result of traffic accidents decreased to 322 compared to 323 in 2021, reports Al-Jarida daily.

He mentioned that the sixth generation cameras, which were recently installed, recorded 3,394 safety belt violations and 2,083 violations of using a mobile phone while driving during from January 1 to February 27.

He said the number of direct violations recorded during the year 2022 amounted to 1,384,842, while the number of indirect violations was 2,852,612, indicating that the number of speeding violations amounted to two million and 653 thousand, while the red light violations were more than 236 thousand.

Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Traffic and Operations Affairs, Major General Jamal Al-Sayegh, announced the start of work and coordination with the UAE to collect traffic violations between the two countries as a first step, to be followed in the future by the rest of the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, calling on the parliament representatives to expedite the approval of amending the traffic violations law, to reduce traffic accidents and reduce the death rate.

Al-Sayegh confirmed, during a press conference Tuesday morning, on the occasion of the Unified Gulf Traffic Week that most traffic transactions are currently conducted electronically, as part of the Ministry of Interior’s plan to facilitate the procedures for completing transactions for citizens and residents.

At the beginning of the conference, Al-Sayegh touched on the mechanism of work of the Organizing Committee for the activities of the unified Gulf Traffic Week, stressing that the traffic man was found to serve the citizen and the resident, and that the Traffic Week is for raising awareness, not for issuing violations.

For his part, Al-Khadda, confirmed that the Gulf Traffic Week aims to exchange experiences between the GCC countries in the traffic sector, spread traffic awareness, inform citizens of traffic achievements, and discuss and evaluate traffic work.

He explained that there is a joint committee between the traffic sector, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Kuwait Municipality to monitor shops, factories, and stores that sell exhausts to cars that cause noise pollution, indicating that several stores, factories, and shops that sell these exhausts were recently raided, and administratively closed, to reduce the phenomenon of annoying sounds.